Senior Alert issued for missing Virginia woman with cognitive impairment

FAIRFAX, Va. - A Senior Alert has been issued for a Virginia woman who authorities say may need medical attention.

According to Virginia State Police, Joan Gosser was last seen on Monday at 3 p.m. when she left her home on Cedar Pond Drive in Fairfax County.

Gosser is described as a 78-year-old woman who is 5 feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Authorities believe she is driving a white Subaru Outback station wagon with Virginia license plate KNF-4692.

Gosser suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety, according to state police. She may need medical attention.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2233.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.