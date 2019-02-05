17-year-old turns himself in after Henry County authorities say argument led to deadly shooting

MARTINSVILLE, V.a - The 17-year-old wanted for a Henry County murder turned himself in Tuesday and has been charged with second-degree murder, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say that Eric Barksdale, 32, of Martinsville was shot and killed on February 2.

After further investigation, deputies determined that there was an argument between Barksdale and the 17-year-old boy. Authorities say the two went outside where the teen shot Barksdale then ran away.

Authorities say the teen was charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm.

The teen turned himself in Tuesday to the Henry County Sheriff's Office and is currently being held in the W.W. Moore, Jr. Juvenile Detention Home in Danville.

