2 arrested, 1 wanted in murder of Danville teen

Justin Jones (l) and Antonio Burton (r). Mugshot of Ladreka Brandon is not yet available.

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police have arrested two people and are looking for a third in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old.

Hakeem King died in what police believe was a gang-related shooting over the weekend.

Ladreka Shawnta Brandon, 33, and Antonio Lamonta Burton, 21, are both charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Police are searching for Justin Montel Jones, 20, who they say should be considered armed and dangerous. He will face the same charge.

All of the suspects are Danville residents.

Police are no longer looking for O'Bryan Daquan King. He has not been located, but police have discovered evidence that contradicted information from witnesses.

On Facebook, Hakeem King goes by the name Norfside Keem.

Police confirmed that Norfside is a gang that the police department has investigated in the past and police have had interactions with the 17-year-old before.

Investigators are still following up on leads and anyone with information should call police.

