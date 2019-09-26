26-year-old woman dies after Danville crash

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police are investigating a crash that killed a 26-year-old Pittsylvania County woman earlier this week.

At midnight Sunday, police and EMS personnel responded to a 911 call for a single-vehicle crash in the 1100 block of Piney Forest Road, according to the Danville Police Department.

The driver and passenger were taken by ambulance to SOVAH Health in Danville and later to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The passenger, Tyana Lanier, died in the hospital on Tuesday night.

Investigators and crime scene personnel examined the scene and conducted witness interviews.

Police determined that a Chevrolet Sonic was traveling south on Piney Forest Road when it hit a utility pole.

Police say the circumstances of the crash are still under investigation and that no charges have been made at this time.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.