70-year-old Pittsylvania County woman dies after Route 58 crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A 70-year-old Cascade woman died in a hospital after crashing in Pittsylvania County on Wednesday night.

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Route 58 near Route 51.

Joan Stewart was driving a 2015 Toyota Venza west on Route 58 when she ran off the right side of the roadway into a ditch, overturned and then hit a building, according to state police.

She was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

