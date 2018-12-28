A casino in Danville? It could happen

DANVILLE, Va. - A casino could be coming to Southside.

Next week, Danville City Council will consider a resolution to support legislation in the upcoming General Assembly session. It would enable and require a local referendum on the construction of a casino resort in Danville, Bristol, and other areas.

“We are talking about an unprecedented number of jobs and significant new revenue in our city,” Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones said in a statement. "It’s too large of a potential investment opportunity to dismiss out of the gate.”

United Company of Bristol first pitched the project to City Council in October. Since then, Chmura Economics and Analytics has prepared an independent employment and fiscal impact analysis of a casino resort with hotel, restaurants, entertainment and convention space.

The Chmura study produced the following numbers:

- A one-time economic impact of $118.7 million and 182 jobs for the renovation and construction of a casino resort.

- In 2022, the project would generate 2,534 direct and indirect/induced jobs.

- By 2028, the project would grow to 5,426 direct jobs and 1,408 indirect/induced jobs.

- In 2022, the project would generate a direct and indirect/induced economic impact of $384.8 million.

- By 2028, the direct economic impact would grow to $909 million, with another $183 million in indirect/induced impact.

- In 2022, the project would generate $12.1 million in local taxes.

- By 2028, the local taxes would grow to $20.3 million.

City Council will consider the resolution at its business session on Thursday.

