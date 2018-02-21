'American Pickers' coming to Virginia

DANVILLE, Va. - The popular TV show "American Pickers" is coming to Virginia and you could be featured in an episode.

According to a news release from the show's production company, the show's hosts, Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, plan to film episodes in Virginia in the spring.

They are looking for collections of antiques to feature.

If you have a collection that you think should be considered, email americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 1-855-OLD-RUST.

You will need to submit your name, town, state, phone number, where your collection is located and a brief description of the collection.

