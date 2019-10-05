Authorities bust indoor marijuana growing operation capable of bringing in more than $1.3 million

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Authorities are searching for a homeowner after discovering an indoor marijuana growing operation, capable of bringing in millions of dollars, in a Henry County house.

On Friday, the Henry County Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics search warrant at 8030 Virginia Ave. in Bassett.

The team discovered the marijuana operation in the unoccupied home. They found that the home was solely used for the operation.

The house belongs to Yaquelin Cruz, who lives in Miami, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities are searching for Cruz, who is wanted in connection with this incident.

They seized 409 marijuana plants along with 20 pounds of marijuana buds that were ready for distribution, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities estimated the street value of the drugs was more than $1.3 million.

The home had been converted into a greenhouse complete with "elaborate and sophisticated" grow light systems, heating and cooling systems, hydroponic fertilization systems, carbon dioxide enhancers and ventilation systems.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime.

