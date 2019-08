RIDGEWAY, Va. - Law enforcement is at the scene where a person is barricaded inside a Ridgeway Motel.

The incident is happening at the King's Court Motel on Greensboro Road.

Authorities say a victim was held as a hostage and is now out safe, according to BTW21.

Virginia State Police troopers are at the scene handling traffic control.

10 News has a crew heading to the scene and we are working to learn more about what's happening.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.