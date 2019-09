HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Have you seen this man?

The Henry County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify this person in connection to a theft at The Scrub Board laundromat on Virginia Avenue in Collinsville.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Mike Price at 276-656-4243, the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463.

