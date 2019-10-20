Averett University goes on lockdown after rumors of shots being fired on campus

DANVILLE, Va. - Averett University was put on lockdown late Saturday evening. The university and Danville Police have responded and said there was no immediate threat during the initial response.

Officials conducted a follow-up investigation based on information known to the university.

A firearm was not involved in the incident.

Out of precaution, Danville police conducted an additional follow-up Sunday, resulting in the conclusion of the investigation Sunday afternoon.

No criminal charges have been made.

According to Danville police, the rumors on social media of shots being fired or related posts were also false.

