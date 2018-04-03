Averett University holds annual 'Day to Engage'

DANVILLE, Va. - Averett University is giving back to Danville.

On Tuesday, students, faculty and staff participated in the university's annual "Day to Engage" event.

Each year, university leaders organize a community service project.

This year's project was to beautify the Westmoreland Neighborhood.

On Tuesday afternoon, the basketball court was repainted and flowers were planted along the sidewalk near the court.

"I feel like the community does so much for us already -- they come and support our games, they will stop us around town if they see us wearing Averett gear and show their support if you play a sport," sophomore volleyball player Madison Dadez said.

"I feel like it's very important to come out and do things for them."

Dumpsters in the neighborhood were also painted with colorful designs and the sign at the entrance to the neighborhood was landscaped.

