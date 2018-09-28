Averett University holds student career expo

DANVILLE, Va. - Averett University students now have a better idea of how they can get involved in their community.

The university held a career expo Friday.

Alumni, professors and representatives from businesses were set up at tables to talk to students about job and community engagement opportunities.

Students got to spend six minutes at each table.

"We have a lot of alumni who come back to campus for homecoming, so we decided to utilize their knowledge. They're meeting with all freshmen as well as some upperclassmen, just to share their career development journey," Averett career development director Angie McAdams said.

Averett alum Moustafa Nassar was glad to have an opportunity to talk to students.

"I've been really asking them a lot of questions about what their thoughts on Danville and Averett was and it's been, actually, very positive. Their biggest question is how to get involved," Nassar said.

The career expo was part of the university's homecoming celebration.

