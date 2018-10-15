Averett University to be closed through Wednesday to clean up from last week's storm

DANVILLE, Va. - Averett University will be closed through at least Wednesday as work continues to clean up from last week's storm.

Trees and power lines were still down Monday.

Part of a retaining wall collapsed and crushed a car.

Some classrooms, offices and dorms also sustained significant water damage last week.

"We really just ask that students continue to be patient. We know they're frustrated, but a lot of people are working very hard to get campus back to normal," Averett University Dean of Students Lesley Villarose said.

