AXTON, Va. - A Henry County family is living out of tents after a fire destroyed nearly everything they own.

"It was hot and smoky and I couldn't stay in there more than a couple minutes," said Fred Taber.

After losing their Axton home in a fire, Fred and Dorothy Taber have moved into tents on the property.

"We don't want to make this a permanent affair, but right now it's not bad at all," said Fred.

Camping was already a hobby for the family before the fire.

It became a lifestyle because a lot of Tabers live here -- 13 to be exact -- including some who can't move far at all.

"My mother has end-stage kidney disease. She was kind of panicky about not being here," said Dorothy.

They're staying, and getting help along the way.

A relative dropped off pallets of clothes to replace what burned and money is being raised for the family both on GoFundMe and at the corner store down the road.

This fire took a lot from the Tabers, but the one thing it will never take is their optimism.

"There are some pictures that we might not be able to replace, but most of it, we can get it again," said Dorothy.

