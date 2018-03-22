Dan River High School grad, NFL running back Trey Edmunds visits Danville nonprofits

DANVILLE, Va. - Current New Orleans Saints running back and Dan River High School graduate Trey Edmunds stopped by God's Pit Crew in Danville Thursday morning to learn about the organization firsthand.

He wanted to stop by because, living in New Orleans, he's heard so much about how God's Pit Crew helped the city after Hurricane Katrina.

Edmunds is an NFL running back, so it should come as no surprise that people were eager to meet him Thursday morning.

Edmunds was equally eager to be there.

"Now that I'm in a position and I'm on a platform where I can give back, I couldn't take it for granted. I couldn't turn down the opportunity," Edmunds said.

Knowing he was going to be in town for a few days, he and his family reached out to God's Pit Crew CEO Randy Johnson and asked to stop by.

"(He) just wanted to come and help work and hand out some product and to greet some folks and to try to bring a little more attention to what we do. We're really thankful for that," Johnson said.

Edmunds said the visit taught him a lot about the work that went on behind the scenes after Hurricane Katrina to help the city of New Orleans recover.

10 News was with God's Pit Crew as the organization responded to New Orleans.

"Just being able to know that God's Pit Crew is back home in Danville, Virginia, a small city like Danville, Virginia -- where I'm born and raised -- it's a blessing," Edmunds said.

On Thursday afternoon, Edmunds visited God's Storehouse -- Danville's food bank.

For a donation of money or food, people could get an autograph from Edmunds and have their picture taken with him.

God's Storehouse Executive Director Karen Harris hopes this will raise awareness about the food bank.

"Just kind of help to make people aware that God's Storehouse is still here, and even though it's the winter time, sometimes our donation goes down. that it will help to bring in more food donations...and monetary donations as well," Harris said.

Edmunds said this is part of doing what he loves -- helping people.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.