Danville Fire Chief David Eagle retires after 25 years of service

DANVILLE, Va. - Fire Chief David Eagle is leaving Danville to assume a role as fire chief in Williamsburg.

Danville City Manager Ken Larking, announced Wednesday that Eagle was retiring, after serving in the role for 12 years, and 25 years as a firefighter.

Eagle's last day with Danville will be Oct. 11, and he will join Williamsburg on Oct. 15, according to Larking.

Eagle is 50 years old and has 25 years of service with Danville, which makes him eligible to retire.

In an announcement on Danville's website, Eagle said, "It has been a great honor to serve my hometown as fire chief. I have been privileged to serve with an outstanding team of dedicated firefighters, and I am confident that the high level of service that our community has grown to expect will continue."

Eagle became fire chief in April 2007.

During his tenure, Eagle oversaw the merger of fire and 911 communications operations, the construction of the new headquarters/fire station on Lynn Street and the department's award of international accreditation, according to Danville city officials.

Eagle also implemented the use of mobile data terminals to assist medical services in the field, according to Danville city officials.

Larking said he would conduct a comprehensive search for the next fire chief using a process similar to the one used to hire Police Chief Scott Booth.

