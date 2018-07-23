Danville man charged with animal cruelty accused of throwing kitten against wall

DANVILLE, Va. - ***WARNING: THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES***

A kitten is recovering in Danville after reportedly being thrown against a wall.

This happened Friday, according to the Danville Area Humane Society.

Edward baker, 37, has been charged with one count of animal cruelty.

According to the humane society, the cat actually belonged to Baker's roommate.

After reportedly throwing the cat, Baker then reportedly started throwing furniture, and that's when the roommate called police.

Danville Area Humane Society Executive Director Paulette Dean said he threw the kitten because it meowed.

"The complaint reads that the man was on the phone and the kitten meowed," Dean explained. "The (kitten's) mouth and the face were bloody."

The kitten is recovering at a vet's office and is expected to be released to the humane society this week.

