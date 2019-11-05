Danville PD shares dinner, discussion with Southside young men

DANVILLE, Va. - On Monday night, some young men in Southside were treated to dinner with some special guests.

Danville police officers partnered with Martinsville Vice-Mayor Chad Martin and others for a youth engagement dinner.

They hosted it at Pizza Hut to try to make it a relaxed, comfortable experience.

The teens bonded with officers over different topics and did listening experiments to see issues from each other's points of view.

The goal was to help each other better understand what it's like to walk in their shoes.

