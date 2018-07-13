Danville police make arrest after body found behind apartment building

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police have now made an arrest after a body was found behind an apartment building.

Police arrested 24-year-old Marshall Sylvan Silver Jr. on Thursday. He is charged with firing a gun in an occupied building and endangering the life of persons. More charges are pending.

On July 5, 55-year-old Danville resident Allan Wright was found in the 200 block of Clement Avenue. He died of a gunshot wound.

Silver was also served an unrelated arrest warrant for conspiracy to buy a gun with the intent to provide that gun to a person who the accused knew or should have known was not legally able to buy or have a gun.

Silver is being held in the Danville City Jail without bond.

At this time, the police are not seeking anyone else in this case.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.