Danville police using patrol vehicles to raise awareness about breast cancer

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Police Department is working with a local business to help raise awareness about breast cancer.

Pink ribbon decals have been put on all the department's patrol vehicles.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and pink ribbons are the symbol of breast cancer awareness.

A printing company in Danville designed a pink ribbon with the police department's logo in it and offered to put the decals on the car.

"I think everybody knows somebody that's been affected with breast cancer and I think what better way for us to get that message out, to let the community know that we want to heighten that awareness," Danville Police Department Sgt. Nicole Jefferies said.

The decals will be removed at the end of the month.

