PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Authorities in Pittsylvania County are investigating a possible shooting Tuesday.

Deputies with the Sheriff's Office are at the BP gas station located at 9181 U.S. 29 in Blairs, Virginia, according to dispatch.

Deputies are responding to a call for shots fired.

Stay with 10 News for updates to this breaking story.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.