HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead at a Henry County mobile home park.

Deputies say they were called to the home around 5:30 a.m. for a well-being check.

They say there doesn't appear to have been a struggle, but that they are treating this as a homicide, which is standard.

They expect to clear the scene shortly.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.