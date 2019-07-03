Drugs, guns, enough vehicles for a football team found during Henry County undercover investigation

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A Henry County man faces multiple felony charges after an undercover investigation found drugs, guns and more on his property.

On Wednesday, investigators executed a search warrant at 31-year-old David Cannaday's property on Hidden Valley Drive as part of a 16-month operation.

Cannaday's property was previously searched on Feb. 28, 2018.

During the searches, investigators found a quarter-pound of meth, a small amount of heroin, six firearms, body armor, $7,800, eight vehicles, four motorcycles, thee ATVs, a boat, a camper and an enclosed trailer, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office estimates the street value of the suspected drugs is more than $8,000.

Cannaday now faces the following felony charges:

Possession of 100 grams or more of meth with the intent to distribute

Possessing a controlled substance while simultaneously possessing a firearm

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

He's currently being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

This matter remains under investigation and the Sheriff's Office says additional charges are anticipated in regards to this ongoing investigation.

Anyone having information pertaining to this or any other narcotic trafficking operations is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.