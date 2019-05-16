Festival in the Park begins Friday in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - Setup was underway Thursday for Danville's annual Festival in the Park.

The three-day event is expected to bring around 30,000 people to Ballou Park.

There will be the usual rides, vendors and music, but there will also be some new attractions this year.

"We're having a medieval fair in the children's section," Danville Parks and Recreation communication director Russell carter said. "Throughout the weekend, we'll have jousting demonstrations and tournaments. We'll have blacksmith demonstrations. We'll have a photo booth where you can take a picture with a dragon."

