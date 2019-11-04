Food truck to bring free, healthy meals to certain Danville neighborhoods

DANVILLE, Va. - One local partnership is expanding to make sure that every child has access to free, healthy meals after school.

Danville Public Schools and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are expanding food truck services to provide dinner meals in select neighborhoods.

Currently, after-school meals are provided at certain schools, but the food truck component removes the transportation barrier and brings food directly to kids' neighborhoods.

Over the summer, the program was successful and served more than 6,000 meals in June and July.

All kids under 18 get meals, regardless of whether they attend Danville Public Schools.

Adults can purchase the same meals for $3.65.

Below is the full schedule of schools and neighborhoods where meals are served.

Schools:

George Washington High School (701 Broad St.): every Thursday and Friday directly after school

Bonner Middle School (300 Apollo Ave.): Monday through Friday directly after school

Food Truck:

Cardinal Village (651 Cardinal Place): every Monday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Pleasant View Apartments (101 Pleasant View Ave.): every Tuesday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Purdum Woods (575 Richmond Blvd.): every Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Woodside Village (1321 Piney Forest Road): every Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Cedar Terrace Apartments (127 Cedar Terrace Place): every Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

