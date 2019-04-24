Four indicted in connection to murder of Danville teen shot to death in March

Four people have been indicted with additional charges in connection to the death of a Danville 17-year-old in May, authorities say.

Authorities say the incident happened around 4 p.m. March 10 in the parking lot of Melville Avenue Baptist Church, where the teen was shot and killed.

Justin Jones, 21, has been charged with first-degree murder, use or display of a gun in committing a felony and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

Antonio Burton, 21, has been charged with first-degree murder and use or display of a gun in committing a felony.

Ladreka Shawnta, 33, was charged with accessory after the fact to homicide, and Germany Carter, 23, has been charged with possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

Authorities say Jones, Burton and Carter are in Danville City Jail. Brandon was released on bond.

