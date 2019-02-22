Fuel oil spills into creek in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - A creek in Danville is now cleaned up after a fuel spill Friday morning.

According to the fire department, around 50 gallons of fuel oil spilled into the creek next to Raywood Landscape Center on James Road.

The oil came from a ruptured tank across the street.

Firefighters and a representative from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management responded to contain the spill.

"We took care of the tank, controlled the spill to keep any further from leaking onto the ground and into the waterway and then we contained the spill in the waterway," Danville Emergency Management Coordinator Tim Duffer said.

A clean-up contract team was called in to get the fuel out of the water.

