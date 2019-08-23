Future of Danville airport FBO one step closer to being settled

DANVILLE, Va. - The future of fixed base operations at Danville's airport is now one step closer to being settled.

On Friday, Danville City Manager Ken Larking met with consultants.

They discussed how the next fixed base operator should be chosen.

For about two years, the city has been working with the current operator and other interested organizations to figure out who is the best choice.

"We laid out a recommended process that the council could consider to use...It would include them getting a copy of the original proposals, would include possibly a presentation by both interested parties, and then a question and answer period," Larking said.

When this could happen had not been decided Friday.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.