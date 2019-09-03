God's Pit Crew sending aid to Bahamas

DANVILLE, Va. - God's Pit Crew is teaming up with Operation Compassion to help people in the Bahamas impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

According to a news release, the two nonprofits are working together to send a tractor-trailer load of relief supplies to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, this weekend.

The supplies will then be loaded onto a barge and sent to the Bahamas.

God's Pit Crew is also working with Agape Flights to have up to 1,000 Blessing Buckets and generators flown to the island of Eleuthera, where many hurricane evacuees are located, according to the news release.

Bottled water collection drives are being held at Walmarts in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Heaven Sent Ministries distribution center at 400 City View Heights in Princeton, West Virginia.

Donations can also be made online.

