PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing Gretna woman.

Mary Elizabeth Parker was last seen near her Gretna home on Thursday. She reportedly left her home in a 2002 Pontiac Actez to run an errand and has not been heard from since.

Anyone with information should call the Pittslyvania County Sheriffs Office at 434-432-7931.

