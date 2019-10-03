Gretna woman to be awarded for saving neighbor from burning pickup truck

GRETNA, Va. - A local woman who saved a man from a burning car will be presented the Carnegie Medal Thursday night.

Perneice White is a member of the Gretna Rescue Squad.

She saw a pickup truck on fire going home from work last march.

She did not have burning vehicle experience, but jumped into action and pulled the man out of the car.

The Carnegie Medal is awarded to people who risk their lives to an extraordinary degree saving or attempting to save the lives of others.

