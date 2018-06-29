Halifax County woman charged with shooting, killing her father

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

A Halifax County woman is charged with shooting and killing her father, according to the sheriff's office.

36-year-old Nathalie resident Shelley Thornton is charged with second-degree murder and the use of the firearm in commission of a felony.

Thornton is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Halifax County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 71-year-old man was found dead in Halifax County on Thursday night.

Authorities received a call about a possible shooting in the 2000 block of Waller Road around 6:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found the man, who had been shot and killed, according to Sheriff Fred Clark.

Clark said a relative of the man has been arrested and at this point, the shooting is believed to have been related to some type of domestic dispute.

Charges are pending against the relative at this time.

