Hot Rod Magazine's Power Tour to visit Martinsville Speedway

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Thousands of cars will be at Martinsville Speedway in June, but not for a race.

The Hot Rod Magazine Power Tour will make a stop at the speedway on June 9.​

Each year, the magazine gets 4,000 car owners together for a seven-day road trip.

They go to a different part of the country each year and visit a different city each day.

This year, the trip is across the Southeast.

"You're out enjoying the highways and byways of America, seeing stuff you've never seen before. We try to avoid the interstates. It's just a good time. You get thousands of like-minded people together in one place," Hot Rod Magazine Network Editor Jacob Davis said.

If you'd like to have your car in the tour, the cost is $30 for the day or $90 for the entire week.

To register, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.