Magna Vista High School students receive new shoes

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Shoes: Hundreds of them.

A pair for every one of the roughly 1,000 students at Magna Vista High School who wanted one.

Only about 10 chose not to get them.

"I think it's a great opportunity," senior Kenya Sanchez said.

"We all get free shoes. Who wouldn't take that, even if you didn't think you'd want these shoes? We didn't know what they were before we got them," senior Ashley Taylor said.

"We were all really excited to even see what they are," Sanchez added.

National nonprofit Convoy of Hope identified Henry County as an area potentially in need and reached out to Visions Assembly of God in Collinsville.

Church member Delta Mitchell coordinated the donation.

"They were looking for some schools that had the older kids because the organization that they work with for the shoes has kind of an abundance of the larger shoes," Mitchell said.

The church worked with the nonprofit back in 2017 to provide shoes for local elementary students.

The company that makes the shoes asked to remain anonymous.

"It's a great opportunity, I feel like, to be able to make a difference for the kids here and for, hopefully, the families in the area as well," Mitchell said.

Students at Magna Vista say they're excited to see the impact the shoes are going to have.

"There are a lot of kids around this school that don't have the opportunity to get new shoes, especially name brand shoes that are this nice, because they're nice shoes," Sanchez said. "Being able to see kids with that nice of a smile on their face and being so happy about getting a brand-new pair of shoes is really great to see."

To learn more about Convoy of Hope, click here.

