Man arrested after hidden camera discovered in women's bathroom at Smith Mountain Lake marina

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Deputies arrested and charged a man they say filmed women in a bathroom inside a marina at Smith Mountain Lake.

On July 25, the marina owner contacted the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office after someone found a concealed camera inside the women's room.

The next day, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office arrested 65-year-old David Lee Robertson at his home in the Penhook area of the county.

Robertson was charged with two misdemeanors for unlawfully filming another person. If convicted, each offense carries a sentence of up to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.

Robertson was released from jail pending a hearing in Pittsylvania County General District Court on Oct. 22.

Authorities are not releasing the names of the victims in this case and investigators are continuing their inquiry.

