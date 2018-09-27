Man arrested after Pittsylvania County woman found shot to death

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Pittsylvania County deputies have made an arrest after a 30-year-old woman was found dead in her home.

Jason Scott Rigney, 43, was arrested early Thursday morning at an Executive Inn motel room in Danville.

Rigney is charged with first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Heather Matherly was discovered in her home in the Brosville community of Pittsylvania County on Sunday.

A medical examiner ruled that Matherly was shot to death.

Rigney is being held at the Pittsylvania County Jail without bond. He is set to appear in court Thursday.

