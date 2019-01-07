Man arrested following fatal Martin Drive shooting in Pittsylvania County, deputies say

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say one person is dead after a shooting in the Brosville area of Pittsylvania County on Sunday.

Deputies said they were dispatched to 2531 Martin Drive just after 4 p.m. after receiving a call that a man had been shot.

Deputies arrived to find Deon Jawan Peatross, 23, dead, saying that his death was apparently firearm-related.

Peatross was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office, where his official cause of death will be determined.

Officials said their investigation led to the arrest of De’Von Dre’Col Smith, 27. He is being held in the Pittsylvania County Jail on charges of first-degree homicide and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bail.

Smith’s first appearance is scheduled for Monday.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-656-6211.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.