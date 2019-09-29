Man charged with robbing a Dollar General Saturday night

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police say they've arrested Carl Wilson, 40, for the robbery of the Dollar General on West Main Street around 10 p.m. Saturday.

The store clerk reported that while she was completing a customer transaction, a man came behind the counter, reached into the cash drawer and took an undisclosed amount of cash before running from the scene.

After reviewing the surveillance video, an officer recognized Wilson. They arrested him at his home in the 100 block of Withers Circle.

He is currently being held in the Danville City Jail under no bond.

