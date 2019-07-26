Man arrested in Charlotte County with 3 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. - Authorities arrested a man they say had about 3 pounds of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop in Charlotte County Thursday.

Jeremy Ray, 25, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was stopped by deputies with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office on U.S. Highway 360.

They seized about 3 pounds of marijuana, more than $1,000 in cash and items related to the distribution of marijuana, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Ray faces a charge of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and is currently being held at the Charlotte County Jail.

