Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Halifax County

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - A man a killed in a single-vehicle crash in Halifax County.

It happened on Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. on Route 58, less than a mile east of Route 730, according to Virginia State Police.

A 1998 Chevy S-10 pickup was headed east on Route 58 when it overturned several times, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to Duke University Hospital, where he died later that night.

Virginia State Police is investigating this crash.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.