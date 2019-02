DANVILLE, Va. - The North Carolina man accused of kidnapping his infant daughter from her mother at a Danville gas station last June will spend more than half a decade behind bars for the crime.

Carl Kennedy was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison with 24 years suspended. He pleaded guilty last month to his six charges.

Kennedy is a registered sex offender. He assaulted the child's mother before taking off.

Kennedy and his daughter, who was seven months old at the time, were found in North Carolina days after the kidnapping.

The baby was unharmed.





Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.