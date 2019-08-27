Man to spend 88 years in prison after Christmas party murder

DANVILLE, Va. - A judge in Danville sentenced Antwain Jones to 88 years in prison for killing another man at a Christmas party in December of last year.

Jones was convicted earlier this year for the first-degree murder of 31-year-old David Stewart at a home in the 400 block of Downing Street.

According to court documents, Jones received 70 years for the murder, 10 years for the malicious wounding of a woman at the party and eight years for use of a firearm.

