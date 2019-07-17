Mud run to benefit veterans coming to VIR this fall

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - Some veterans in Southside are working hard to prepare for a new event to help fellow veterans.

They're restoring a Chevy Blazer that will be auctioned off during a mud run at VIR in October.

Racing For Heroes is organizing the run.

The nonprofit is headquartered at VIR and offers different activities and services to help veterans.

"It's going to be different obstacles. Natural terrain, a little bit over three miles in the woods, in the fields. There's going to be low crawls, there are going to be some mud pits, there's going to be some climbs and a few other different obstacles," Racing for Heroes executive vice president and veterans mental health counselor Brian Warner said about the run.

In addition to the truck auction, there will be an after party, a band, jump houses and food vendors.

All proceeds from the run will go to Racing for Heroes.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.