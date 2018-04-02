Neighbor of missing Martinsville man shares reaction after man's body possibly found

On Saturday, a body which police believe belongs to Larry Hinchee was found in a wooded area along Barrows Mill Road about a mile and a half from Hinchee's home on Wren Court.

He was reported missing one week earlier by his wife after he came home from work, then left shortly after to apparently go for a walk, but never returned.

"It's hard to describe how you feel when you hear that," one of Hinchee's neighbors, who didn't want to be identified, said.

The neighbor couldn't find words to describe how she felt about the news that a body had been found.

Instead, she remembered Hinchee as a person who would go out of his way to help people.

"He was the kind of person that, if you were trimming limbs on a tree, he would come over and help you. He would bring his equipment," the neighbor said.

Like Hinchee, the neighbor is an avid walker.

She said she doesn't go on walks very often anymore, but not knowing what happened to Hinchee is concerning, especially if she were to go for a walk.

"I've always felt comfortable living here, but after this it's like, 'Ok, what's going on? Should we be more cautious?'" she said.

On Monday, 10 News stopped by Hinchee's home multiple times to try to speak to his family, but no one answered the door.

Since the body was found Saturday, numerous posts have been made on social media, offering thoughts and prayers for the family.

Hinchee was a Navy reservist.

Also on Monday, 10 News reached out to the Navy Reserve's public affairs office in Virginia to try to find fellow sailors who knew Hinchee, but the office was unable to put 10 News in contact with any.

The body has been sent to the medical examiner's office in Roanoke for an autopsy and identification.

Anyone with information about Hinchee or the body found Saturday is asked to contact the Martinsville Police Department.​