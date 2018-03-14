Off-duty Gretna Rescue Squad worker saves man trapped in burning truck

GRETNA, Va. - An off-duty member of the Gretna Rescue Squad pulled a man from a burning truck, potentially saving his life.

Pernice White was driving on Boxwood Road around 8 p.m. Tuesday when she came across a pickup truck that was on fire, wedged in the woods. The driver was trapped inside.

After calling 911, White managed to drag the man to safety. According to the Gretna Volunteer Fire Department, the man was twice her size. She had no equipment with her and did not have any protective gear.

Emergency crews arrived shortly afterward, and the man was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. It's not clear what condition he is in.

In a statement, Gretna Fire Chief Chad Hogan commends White: “She went above and beyond and will be recognized by the departments for her action.”

