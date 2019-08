DANVILLE, Va. - Off-track betting is one step closer to reality in Danville.

A petition for a special election in Danville has received more than enough signatures.

It was started this spring by a Danville resident.

A judge now has until Aug. 16 to set a date for a special election later this year.

Rosie's Gaming Emporium wants to open a location in Danville.

