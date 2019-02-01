Patrick Henry Community College starts eSports team

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Patrick Henry Community College has started an eSports team, also known as competitive video gaming.

According to a news release from the college, thanks to a "generous sponsorship" from Mid-Atlantic Broadband the college is creating a "state-of-the-art eSports gaming arena."

Averett University created an eSports team in 2017 and then expanded it last year.

It will be unveiled at an open house from 4- 6 p.m. on Feb. 6 in West Hall, room 215.

The arena has seven computers with 25-inch monitors and other "gaming equipment essentials" according to the news release.

Students will be able to test out the equipment at the open house.

An eSports club will begin competing in tournaments by late February.

By the fall, the news release says, the college hopes to be part of the National Association of Collegiate Esports.

To be elligible to compete on the varsity eSports team in the fall, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours and maintain a 2.5 GPA.

For more information, contact Brian Henderson at bhenderson@patrickhenry.edu.

