Person breaks window after baby left in locked car at Henry County Walmart

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Someone broke a car window Monday morning in an effort to save a baby locked inside a car in a Walmart parking lot, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

At 11:33 a.m., authorities received a 911 call about the infant locked in the car.

By the time they arrived, the window had already been broken and the baby was out of the car.

The infant was taken then inside the store and EMS responded and examined the child, who did not suffer any injuries.

Surveillance video shows that the child was left in the car with the engine off for less than 10 minutes, according to the Sheriff's Office.

This incident remains under investigation.

