Pittsylvania County investigating possible choking incident on school bus

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible choking of a student on a school bus.

The Sheriff's Office was made aware of the incident about 11:20 p.m. Monday.

Deputies then met with the victim and parent, which led them to initiate an investigation into the circumstances around the incident.

Currently, deputies are working to identify any student who may have witnessed what happened.

Later in the process, deputies will present their findings to the Commonwealth's Attorney Bryan Haskins who will make a determination whether criminal charges should be filed against anyone.

Pittsylvania County School division administrators are assisting the Sheriff's Office with its investigation.

